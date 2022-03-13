Port Blair, Mar 13 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case for the last four days, a health department official said on Saturday.

The virus tally of the archipelago remained at 10,025.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs CBI to Pursue Case for Custody of Boy From His Alleged Paedophile Egyptian Father Who Flouted Court Order and Fled Egypt.

The union territory now has only two active COVID-19 cases, while 9,894 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last four days, he said.

Also Read | Russia Threatens To Destroy Convoys Carrying Foreign Weapons For Ukraine, Says Report.

More than 7 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-10 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.42 per cent.

A total of 6,08,706 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)