Kohima, Jan 2 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally remained unchanged at 11,929 as no new case was reported in the state on Saturday, a health official said.

This is the second day since the outbreak when the state did not report any COVID-19 case, the first being December 27 last year, he said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state's recovery count has improved to 11,533 and the recovery rate to an all-time high of 96.68 per cent, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Nagaland now has 186 active cases, while 79 patients have succumbed to the infection and 131 have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 73, followed by Kohima (63) and Mokokchung (42), the official said.

Nagaland has so far conducted 1.20 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,526 RT-PCR, 36,733 TrueNat and 11,237 rapid antigen tests, he added.

