Kohima, Mar 21 (PTI) Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case and recoveries for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, keeping the tally unchanged at 12,225, a health official said.

The caseload includes 11,978 recovered people, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing, said in the daily COVID-19 update.

The number of active cases is two, which is 0.02 per cent of the confirmed cases.

Altogether 91 people, including 10 with comorbidities, have succumbed to the disease, and 154 have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,34,886 samples for COVID-19 samples, Hangsing added.

