Ranchi, Jun 29 (PTI) Not a single COVID-19 related death took place in tribal-dominated Jharkhand during the last 24 hours showing signs of recovery, while the fresh cases declined to 90, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported from seven of the 24 districts - Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Khunti, Koderma, Pakur and Ramgarh - during the last 24 hours.

The state now has 1,005 active COVID-19 cases while the death toll remained at 5,111.

The 90 new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 3,45,430, the bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district reported 19 cases, followed by 10 from Gumla and 9 from Bokaro.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.22 per cent, better than the national average of 96.80 per cent.

At least 115 more patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,39,314, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 98,80,072 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 56,088 since Monday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown like restrictions in the state till July 1.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

