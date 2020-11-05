Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Ninety-six new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Chandigarh, pushing the tally to 14,794, while no coronavirus-related death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

There are 703 active cases in the city as of now, while a total of 13,862 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

According to the bulletin, 229 people have died due to the disease in the UT till now.

A total of 1,12,391 samples have been collected for testing so far and of them, 96,925 tested negative while reports of 131 samples were awaited, it said.

