New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said every organ of the State should function within the constitutional mandate for people's welfare without infringing on others' domain.

Addressing the National Conference of Law Students, organised under the auspices of the Indian Parliamentary Group at the Central Hall of Parliament, he emphasised on the duties mentioned in the constitution.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly By Relative, Tries To End Life in Coimbatore District; Accused Arrested.

India's Constitution is a unique blend of rights and duties, Birla said and asked the youth to reorient themselves and carry out their fundamental duties in national interest.

Highlighting the constitutional spirit of separation of powers, he said, "The framers of our constitution envisaged that all organs of the State would work in harmony with each other to ensure citizens' welfare. Every organ of the State should function within the constitutional mandate without infringing on others' domain.

Also Read | Punjab Political Crisis: Navjot Singh Sidhu Says 'Will Sit on Hunger Strike if Files Relating to Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib Not Opened'.

"Laws are made for the welfare of the people and it should be the endeavour of every organ of the State to further people's welfare," Birla was quoted in a statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

He said India will be able to take rapid strides on the path of progress and its democracy will become more enriched and mature "if we discharge our responsibilities sincerely and diligently with a commitment towards the national goals and Constitutional values".

At the same event, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju spoke about the constitutional provisions for separation of powers and said India's constitutional system hinges on a careful balance and therefore organs of the state must stay within the limits defined by it.

"No organ should transgress on the powers of the other," Rijiju was quoted in the Lok Sabha Secretariat statement.

The minister also said that the constitution is supreme but sovereignty lies with the people. Constitution is an embodiment of the expression of people, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)