New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday said that all its services are stable and functioning fine and there have been no outages in its Aadhaar, PAN/Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) linking facility, which is authentication based.

"The PAN/EPFO is an authentication-based facility", the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added.

According to the statement issued by UIDAI, it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres, which too is working fine now, after upgradation.

UIDAI further said that even though the system has stabilized, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents. It may be noted that more than 51 lakh residents have been enrolled in the last nine days since the beginning of the up-gradation process on August 20 this year at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day.

UIDAI said that certain media reports about the so-called UIDAI system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO are not accurate. (ANI)

