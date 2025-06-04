New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Stressing on administrative sensitivity and efficiency in redressing pensioners' grievances, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said no retiree should have to run from pillar to post to get dues.

He called for a time-bound redressal mechanism of pension-related grievances, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader governance model that places the citizen at the centre.

Also Read | Ballia Murder: Wife and Nephew Get Life Sentence for Killing Husband Over Alleged Affair, Fine of INR 7,000 Imposed on Duo.

Speaking at the 13th All India Pension Adalat here, Singh underscored the need for administrative sensitivity and efficiency in ensuring the dignity of India's pensioners.

At the day-long event that brought together pensioners, government officials, and department heads from across the country, the minister said that the Pension Adalat model is one of the most citizen-friendly reforms undertaken in recent years.

Also Read | RCB IPL Victory Celebration Turns Tragic; 3 Killed, 20 Fans Injured in Stampede Near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium (Watch Videos).

“A pensioner, who has dedicated a lifetime of service to the nation, should not have to run from pillar to post for what is rightfully theirs,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He asked departments to adopt a "whole-of-government" approach in resolving such matters.

Singh emphasised that redressal should not merely be reactive, but also anticipatory, supported by technology and driven by compassion.

He further encouraged the use of digital means to reach pensioners who may not be able to attend the Adalat in person.

“These Adalats represent not just a platform for grievance redressal, but also a promise from the government that no voice will go unheard,” he said.

Singh said that digital initiatives like CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) must be leveraged for real-time tracking and resolution.

CPENGRAMS allows pensioners to raise their grievances online.

The minister urged departments and officials to treat pensioners not just as beneficiaries but as “respected members of the administrative family”.

Noting that most grievances stem from avoidable delays or procedural issues, he called for greater inter-departmental coordination and accountability.

Singh said that the Adalat is not just a redressal forum, but also a barometer of administrative performance.

“When citizens feel heard and respected, it builds trust in governance,” he added.

Since their inception in September 2017, 12 Pension Adalats have been held across the country, taking up a total of 25,416 cases — of which 18,157 have been successfully resolved, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

That translates to a resolution rate of over 71 per cent, a number Singh cited as proof of the initiative's effectiveness.

The minister shared several success stories from previous Adalats, including the case of Jasoda Devi, who received her rightful dues after 36 years, and Anita Kanik Rani, who was granted family pension arrears of Rs 20 lakh on the very day her case was heard.

At Wednesday's event, Singh also released a compilation of success stories from the 12th Pension Adalat, titled 'Brave Soldiers and Veer Naariyan'.

The booklet highlights inspiring accounts of long-pending pension grievances that were resolved through the Adalat mechanism, with a special focus on defence pensioners and families of armed forces personnel.

"These real-life stories stand as a testament to the government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of its retirees, particularly women and 'veer naaris', by ensuring timely justice and dignity in their post-retirement life," the minister said.

This year's Adalat focused on family pension issues, many raised by women either as claimants or recipients.

Singh concluded by calling for more citizen-centric and compassionate innovations in pension administration, asserting that the government's duty towards its senior citizens must be fulfilled with both urgency and empathy.

“The prime minister's governance vision will be incomplete unless the country's senior citizens and retirees are made to feel secure and valued,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)