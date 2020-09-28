New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has reiterated that it has no plan to increase the Maximum Retail Price of DAP and NPK fertilizers.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, IFFCO Managing director US Awasthi has said in a tweet that although there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials like phos acid and others in the international market, still we are not going to increase the price of fertilizers.

Also Read | Restaurants in Maharashtra to Reopen From October 1? Govt Framed SOPs, Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

He said that there is no plan to increase the MRP of DAP and NPK fertilizers during rabi season as "our aim is to serve the farmer Community by reducing input agri cost for them which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It also aims to double the farmers' income by 2022".

IFFCO is a leading cooperative society engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers. It has five manufacturing plants in India, the press statement added. (ANI)

Also Read | How to Unlink Facebook Account From Instagram in a Couple of Seconds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)