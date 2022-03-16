New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Indian Railways has currently no plans for achieving 200 km per hour speed on Rajdhani trains, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Rajdhani trains run at speed not more than 140 km per hour.

Currently, there are 50 Rajdhani trains operating in the country.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Railway minister said, "As of now the Indian Railways have no plans for achieving 200 km per hour on Rajdhani routes." PTI DSP

