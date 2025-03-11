Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) There is no proposal under consideration to give a weekly off to police personnel in Rajasthan, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to queries in the House during Question Hour, the minister also said that at present there is no proposal to increase the mess and uniform allowance of police constables.

Bedham informed the House that there is a provision to give more casual leave to police personnel than other government personnel in the state. However, no proposal to give the police personnel a weekly off is currently under consideration.

The minister said that the state government is working effectively to curb cybercrime. For swift action against cyber criminals in the state, helpline number 1930 has been launched with the cooperation of the Centre.

On receiving a complaint, the location of the criminals is traced through the Range Inspector General of Police and strict action is taken against the criminals through the local police station concerned.

He said that the state government is committed to ensuring the internal security of the state and has already provided 112 vehicles equipped with modern facilities to the police stations.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of MLA Bhaira Ram Chaudhary, the minister said that the proposal to provide a monthly risk allowance of Rs 5000 to all Rajasthan Police personnel in addition to the hard duty allowance is not under consideration.

