Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 28 (ANI): Associates of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh were produced in the Ajnala court in Amritsar on Friday.

Speaking on the development, Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu said, "The state has submitted an application stating that their investigation is now complete, and accordingly, the court has ordered judicial remand for them."

He further noted, "No weapon was recovered, which is why the investigation did not proceed further."

Meanwhile, on March 21, seven associates of jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh Sandhu were remanded to four-day police custody by a Punjab court in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

The court granted to remand the accused to the police to further interrogate and recover evidence in the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inderjeet Singh said that the Punjab Police had demanded a seven-day remand, but the court only allowed a remand for four days.

"We have obtained a four-day remand of seven accused. Police had demanded their seven-day remand for questioning. The accused will be presented before the court on March 25 now," Singh told ANI.

Speaking to reporters, the DSP said that the accused, earlier lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under National Security Act (NSA), were arrested in the Ajnala police station attack case, where they attacked the police station with weapons.

He said that the accused would be lodged in Amritsar jail.

"The accused were lodged under NSA in a Dibrugarh jail in Assam. After they were released, we arrested them in our case (2023 Ajnala police station attack case) and presented them before the court. They are all close aide of Amritpal Singh. They will be lodged in Amritsar's jail," Singh said.

"They had attacked the (Ajnala) police station with weapons. We will recover vehicles and mobile phones. They must have destroyed the evidence, but we will recover it since link evidence is crucial," he added.

Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu, representing one of Amritpal Sing Sandhu's close aides, said, "The court has granted a four-day remand to the police for questioning. They want to recover mobile phones and weapons."

According to officials, the seven accused are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh. (ANI)

