Noida, Apr 23 (PTI) Twelve people were fined Rs 10,000 each after they were found roaming in public places without a face mask for the second time in violation of COVID-19 protocols, the Noida Police said on Friday.

Overall, 853 people were fined across Noida and Greater Noida during the day for violating coronavirus protocols like social distancing and face cover and Rs 1,08,400 collected from them as penalty, the police said.

"Twelve people who were repeat offenders with regard to COVID-19 protocols were issued a penalty of Rs 10,000 each as per the state government rules," a police spokesperson said.

Also, challans were issued to owners of 1,012 vehicles for flouting traffic and COVID-19 rules. A total of Rs 52,600 was collected as fine from them, the official said.

Action was also taken against five people under Section 188 (disobeying government order) of the Indian Penal Code and FIRs were lodged in four cases, the official added.

Meanwhile, a weekend curfew came into force in Gautam Buddh Nagar district from 8 pm on Friday and will continue till 7 am on Monday.

During the curfew, only people engaged in essential work would be allowed outdoors, the police said.

