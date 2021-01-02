Noida (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its inflection tally to 24,992, official data showed.

The active cases in the district have reduced to 386 from 402 on the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Thirty-four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,516, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 90 and a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 98.09 per cent, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 13,316 from 13,831 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,65,731 and the death toll climbed to 8,387 on Saturday, as per the data.

