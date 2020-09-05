Noida (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike of 213 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,686, official data showed.

The number of active coronavirus cases reached 1,299, up from 1,188 on Friday, 1,163 on Thursday, 1,114 on Wednesday, 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The district's death toll stands at 46. On the brighter side, the mortality rate among positive patients continued to decline and reached 0.52 per cent on Saturday, one of the lowest in the state, data showed.

Also, 94 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period and so far, 7,341 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the district, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands sixth among districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of recoveries, 11th in active cases, and 20th in death toll, data stated.

It was 0.54 per cent on Friday, 0.55 per cent on Thursday, 0.54 per cent on Wednesday, 0.55 per cent on Tuesday, 0.56 per cent on Monday and 0.57 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of COVID-1 9patients dropped slightly to 84.51 per cent from 85.44 per cent on Friday, 85.49 per cent on Thursday, 85.86 per cent on Wednesday. It was 86.20 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

There were 59,963 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. So far, 1,95,959 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,843, data showed. PTI KIS

