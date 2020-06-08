India News | Noida: 5 Arrested, 389 Vehicles Penalised for Lockdown Violation

Noida (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Five people were arrested and owners of 389 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for alleged violation of the lockdown curbs, police said.

Also, five vehicles were impounded for similar violations during the day, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown were eased further.

"Two FIRs was registered on Monday for lockdown violation and five people arrested. A total of 1,307 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 389 of them, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

