Noida, Nov 14 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for the acquisition of land for the second phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, officials said Monday.

The second phase of the greenfield airport is planned in an area of 1,365 hectares, of which around 1,185 hectares are owned by private persons, including farmers, of six villages, the officials said.

The land is being acquired in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“The proposal for land acquisition for the second phase of the Noida International Airport has been sent by the district administration to the government.

"The government may shortly issue a notification under Section 11 and then under Section 15 of the law for further proceedings,” Additional District Magistrate (land acquisition) Balram Singh told PTI.

Section 11 of the law details the process for publication of preliminary notification for acquisition after the consent of at least 70 per cent of land owners while Section 15 provides for raising of objections, if any, related to land acquisition.

The land is to be acquired from the six villages of Ranhera, Kureb, Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mundrah and Birampur in Jewar, some 75 km off Delhi, according to an official.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of the Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG which is developing the Noida International Airport, recently said the first phase of the mega aviation project is on schedule.

The first phase, for which a similar amount of land was acquired, is set to be completed by September 2024.

"We are on schedule to deliver the project as per the terms and conditions of the concession agreement," Christoph Schnellmann, the chief executive officer of the YIAPL, told a press conference in Greater Noida on November 10.

