Noida, Mar 17 (PTI) Misbehaving with girls and women on pretext of celebrating Holi or applying colours on them against their will could land hooligans in trouble, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police warned on Thursday.

Police officials across Noida and Greater Noida have been directed to enhance vigil and keep a close watch on markets and crowded places with a special focus on ensuring a safer atmosphere for women during the festive period, it said.

Directions to this end have been issued by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, according to an official statement.

"In view of Holi, there has been a huge crowd of people in the markets and public places. For the safety of women, patrolling is being done continuously in all the important places, crowded places and markets by the women's security unit under supervision of DCP Women and Child Safety Vrinda Shukla,” the statement read.

"The police teams are checking suspicious people and those found drinking alcohol in public places. In order to ensure a safe environment for women and girls, the officials have been told to take immediate and strict action on complaints of molestation or people applying colours to women forcibly,” it added.

The patrolling teams also interacted with college students and women in public places while also sharing with them the police assistance numbers, the police said.

The police also urged residents to avoid any rumour-mongering which could disturb the peace of the twin cities during the festive season.

