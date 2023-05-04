Noida, May 4 (PTI) Gangster Anil Nagar alias Anil Dujana, who was gunned down on Thursday by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in an encounter, had got engaged in 2019 inside a court complex after hearing of a case, officials said.

Once among most wanted gangsters in western UP, Dujana, 43, had exchanged rings with Puja, who hails from Baghpat, right outside the court of Additional District Judge (II) at Surajpur complex in Gautam Buddh Nagar in February 2019 where he was brought from a jail for the case hearing.

"The police team was there at the court and it was a dramatic turn of events. Some of Dujana's supporters and aides had turned up at the court with garlands also for the couple," a police officer told PTI, recalling the four-year-old episode.

While not much is known about their marriage, a police official said that Dujana tied the knot in February 2021 in a low-key affair with Puja, who was in her early 20s then.

The dreaded gangster had 65 FIRs lodged against him in cases ranging from robbery to extortion, contract killing to land grab, illegal sand mining, kidnapping, etc, the official said.

He had the maximum 49 cases against him in Gautam Buddh Nagar, four in Ghaziabad, eight in Muzaffarnagar, and two each in Bulandshahr and Delhi, the official said.

Another IPS officer, who has investigated cases related to Dujana, said during his heydays, Dujana's reign of terror spread across Noida and Greater Noida with his gang extorting money even in white-collar works.

"He had his hands in contracts related to the real estate sector, transportation, scrap dealings, infrastructure work, etc. At one time his influence reached a level that was involved in deciding whose uniflex posters and banners would get placement along the roads in Noida and Greater Noida," the senior officer told PTI.

"Flexing his criminal muscles, Dujana once called shots on who would get transportation contracts in private companies in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He had threatened not only small transporters but also big ones having a fleet of dozens of buses or trucks," the officer said.

According to police records, Dujana, who hailed from Dujana village in Greater Noida, was inducted in the world of crime in 2002 with a murder case lodged against him at Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad.

In 2014, he was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) over a case lodged at Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar, the records showed.

