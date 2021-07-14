Noida, Jul 14 (PTI) In order to augment the non-fare box revenues, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday said it has decided to rent out unused or unutilised parking space to food trucks at nine of its metro stations.

This initiative shall also help the NMRC boost its ridership through enhancement of aesthetic and public amenities at and in the vicinity of metro stations, it said.

Non-fare box revenue refers to one generated from sources other than passenger tickets.

The NMRC-run metro connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations.

"The NMRC has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to call out applications from interested vendors. The mobile food or food truck service vendor will pay the NMRC a fixed license fee or rental fee to avail the designated space at parking area which shall be decided by the NMRC," according to an official statement.

"The minimum tentative space proposed to be provided for installation of each food truck is 25 sq m and the maximum available space shall vary station-wise," it added.

Total 15 stations have been offered for food, recreational or utility truck facility under the EOI, the NMRC said.

Electricity shall be provided by the NMRC at applicable commercial rate(s) to the vendor. However, all installation and associated costs shall be borne by the vendor, it said.

Further arrangement for disposal of waste out of the NMRC premises shall be done by the vendor, it added.

The NMRC said the selection of the vendor shall be on H-1 quote basis i.e. the vendor who pays the highest license fee to it will be selected.

"The selection for each location shall be done separately. To bid against the EOI, the applicant shall be required to deposit non-refundable bid processing fee of Rs 10,000 along with requisite documents which also include necessary licenses from various authorities as mentioned in the EOI," it said.

The vendors shall be allowed to operate on fixed timings i.e. 9 AM to 10.30 PM every day, it said, adding the complete details of EOI can be accessed from the website -- www.nmrcnoida.com under the Tenders Tab.

