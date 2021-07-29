Noida, Jul 29 (PTI) Starting August 2, the 'fast trains' of Aqua Line rail service will also be making a stoppage at the Sector 81 station during peak traffic hours, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Thursday amid protests by local residents.

The NMRC had in February started the fast trains during the peak office hours in morning and evening, which skipped 10 of the total 21 stations, in order to reduce the travel time by nine minutes between terminal stations in Noida and Greater Noida.

Citizens and resident bodies in both Noida and Greater Noida had been protesting the metro operator's decision for “skipping” some of the key residential sectors, including Sector 81 and 101.

NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said the fast trains run on the Aqua Line during peak hours, that is, from 8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm.

“Keeping in view the popular public demand, non-stoppage stations by the fast trains have been reviewed. The fast trains will stop at Sector 81 station with effect from August 2,” Maheshwari said in a statement.

The frequency of metro service during peak hours on weekdays (Monday to Friday) is 10 minutes, while it is 15 minutes during off peak hours, the NMRC said.

The metro service is available from 6 am till 10 pm during working days, it stated.

Currently, there is no train service during partial curfew days of Saturday and Sunday in view of the COVID-19 situation, it added.

“Adequate efforts are being made by the NMRC to generate awareness among the general public regarding the schedule of fast trains and the stations that will be skipped,” Maheshwari said.

“Signages indicating the timings of normal and fast trains, and the list of stations that will be skipped will be displayed at all the Metro stations of the Aqua Line. Regular announcements in this regard will also be made inside the stations and the trains,” she added.

The stations skipped by fast trains are Sector - 50, Sector – 101, Sector – 83, Sector - 143, Sector – 144, Sector – 145, Sector – 146, Sector – 147 and Sector 148, according to the NMRC.

