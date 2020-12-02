Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Farmers heading to the national capital from different parts of Uttar Pradesh have been shifted to 'temporary jail', alleged Swaraj Singh, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) President on Wednesday.

Noida police administration has shifted protesting farmers to Dr Ambedkar Memorial Park from Mahamaya flyover road earlier today.

"This is not a temporary jail, since protesters were sitting on the road causing a traffic jam, we have to shift them here," said Noida Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP), Rajesh Kumar Singh.

However, farmer leaders said that they were not sitting on the road and police had blocked their way using barricades and Jawans, so they stopped. "We consider this place as temporary jail and our confinement here as an arrest. We will go to Delhi, the moment we are released," Swaraj Singh, President, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) told ANI.

On being asked whether the police administration will allow protesters to march towards Delhi, DCP told ANI, "They can stage a protest here, but we will not let them go beyond this point."

Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved".

"We will hold discussions with farmers' leaders tomorrow. They will put their side, the government will present its side. Let's see to what extent issues can be resolved," Tomar told media persons in Delhi today.

The minister said that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers and the reforms have been done after a long wait and the government is ready to address their concerns.

"The draft that was to be given to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) would come by night. We are waiting for their draft, we will discuss it tomorrow. I appeal to the farmers that the laws are in their interest and the reforms have been done after a long wait but if they have any objection, we are ready to address their concerns," he said.

The government had held talks with farmer representatives on Tuesday. Tomar had said after the meeting that it was "good" and the farmer unions have been urged to share specific issues related to farm Acts which will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting on December 3.

The farmer unions had said they had rejected the government's offer to set up a committee and will continue their protest.

Apart from Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash were also present in the meeting held with farmer leaders on Tuesday.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

