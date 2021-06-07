Noida (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has sought feedback from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) about its personnel working in their areas in a bid to improve policing as relaxations in Covid curfew got underway in the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha also urged residents of Noida and Greater Noida to adhere to the guidelines for the unlock process in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and avoid hassle on city roads.

The appeal came during a video conference organised by the District Development RWA (DDRWA) on Sunday to devise ways to strengthen the traffic system with senior police officers and inspectors along with RWA representatives in attendance.

“DCP Saha requested for participation of all the representatives of RWAs and other social organisation by becoming volunteers and helping the department in maintaining traffic,” DDRWA vice president Sanjeev Kumar said.

“The RWAs have also been asked to give feedback on the traffic personnel working in their sectors for improvement in traffic policing,” Kumar said in a statement.

The traffic police is also mulling suspension of driving license in case of serious violations and repeated violations for which information is being conveyed to the regional transport office and measures would be enforced soon, he said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has announced relaxation in Covid curfew after over a month, allowing shops and markets outside containment zones to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday.

However, educational institutes, including coaching centres, will remain closed while the Covid curfew will be in force over the weekends, it said.

Relaxations have been given to public transport but with certain conditions that include necessary screening of passengers as per appropriate guidelines.

According to the order, only two passengers will be allowed in 3-wheelers like autorickshaw, three in an e-rickshaw and four in 4-wheelers subject to proper distancing and wearing of masks.

