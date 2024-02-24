Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested two persons from the Sector 39 area in Noida in a case of illegal e-cigarette trafficking.

The police seized around 1,000 prohibited e-cigarettes with an estimated value of approximately 45 lakh rupees and cannabis. The accused are suspected of supplying these e-cigarettes through the Nepal route to Delhi.

"Two individuals from the Sector 39 area of Noida have been arrested from whom, e cigarette, illegal cannabis and a vehicle have been confiscated. Upon investigation it was revealed that the accused bought the illicit substances from Nepal and sold in Delhi's Rohini. The gang member who is involved with them from Nepal, collects the substances from China and then supplies it here," Noida DCP, Vidya Sagar Mishra told ANI.

Authorities believe that more individuals might be involved in this illegal trade, and the search for other suspects is underway. (ANI)

