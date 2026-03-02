New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A car fell into a drain near Hanuman Temple in Noida's Bisrakh area on Monday, after the driver reportedly lost control of the steering near the Hanuman Temple. The police confirmed that the driver had a narrow escape and does not require medical attention.

According to the police, the car fell into a drain near Hanuman Temple in the Bisrakh police station area. The driver, identified as Sushil Tyagi, is not injured. Local police & fire teams are present on the site; the car is being pulled out.

Earlier in February, two people died, and three were injured in a road accident on the Meerut-Delhi Highway, according to police. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Manisha Singh, stated that a crash occurred between a truck and another vehicle. When passersby, including truck drivers, came to the aid of the truck driver involved in the accident, another speeding vehicle struck them. She informed that the bodies of the two deceased have been sent for post-mortem, adding that further investigation is ongoing in the fatal accident.

"On the night of 9 February, at around 11 PM, we received information about a truck that had been hit by another vehicle. When other truck drivers arrived to rescue the driver, another vehicle, coming at high speed, rammed into those people. Police reached the spot after receiving the information. Five were injured and taken to the hospital, of whom two later died. Their family members have been informed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is being conducted," the ADCP stated.

In another incident in January, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved the car of the 27-year-old deceased techie from a water-filled pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida.

The Noida Police arrested Abhay Singh, the CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, in connection with the death of the 27-year-old techie whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Sector 150. (ANI)

