Noida/Ghaziabad, June 1 (PTI) Three more people succumbed to coronavirus in Ghaziabad, while there was no new death linked to COVID-19 in adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar after 44 days, official data showed on Tuesday.

The death toll in Ghaziabad escalated to 445, while it stood at 450 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the state's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, last had a zero-death day on April 17 when the western UP district's COVID-19 toll was 100, corresponding official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 68 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,424 with 947 active cases, while 194 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's overall case tally surged to 55,099 with 35 new cases, while it had 1,025 active cases even as 695 patients recovered during the 24-hour period, it showed.

The overall recoveries reached 61,027 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 53,629 in Ghaziabad.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.72 per cent and recovery rate at 97.76 per cent, while the figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.80 per cent and 97.33 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 32,465 from 37,044 on Monday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 16,59,572 and the death toll surged to 20,672 on Tuesday, the data showed.

