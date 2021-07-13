Noida/Ghaziabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 33 in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, according to official data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new cases, while Ghaziabad added two more in a period of 24 hours till Tuesday 6 am, the data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health department showed.

The overall number of positive cases reached 63,127 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,585 in Ghaziabad, it showed.

On the brighter side, five patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and four in Ghaziabad, with the overall recoveries in these districts reaching 62,620 and 55,091 respectively, the data stated.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 461 in Ghaziabad, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP reached 1,479 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries surged to 16,83,319 and the death toll mounted to 22,707, the data showed.

