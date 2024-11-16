Rangareddy, November 16: Thailand-based NOK Air Flight DD959, which was scheduled to fly from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) Bangkok, declared an emergency early on Saturday morning, GMR, PRO said.

"Nok Air flight DD959 from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad to Don Muang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok declared an emergency this morning. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal after security checks, and their luggage was unloaded and checked," Mukesh, PRO GMR said. Nok Air Flight DD959 from Hyderabad to Bangkok Declares Emergency, All Passengers Deboarded.

Earlier one passenger was detained by the Raipur police in the matter pertaining to the emergency landing of a flight, said a police official on Thursday. On Thursday, a flight from Nagpur to Kolkata had made an emergency landing at Raipur airport following a bomb threat after which the plane was thoroughly checked at the airport.

Efforts and analysis of security agencies to trace preparators of hoax call threats have fallen flat. A senior official said that several teams with the help of cyber experts are still working in the matter, but they haven't got any breakthrough into the case as all of their efforts have reached a dead end. Mumbai Bomb Threat: JFA Firm and JSA Office in Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills Receive Threatening Mail, Turns Out To Be Hoax.

"It is confirmed that VPN has been used to send threats. We are following up with the social media platforms to get more details of the accounts that posted threats," the official said. During the initial investigation, it was found that the threats were emerging from European countries, but later, when they tried to trace IP address, it was found to be dead end. They could not trace them. As part of intensified security protocols, the NIA has deployed a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) team at major airports.

