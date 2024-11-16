A Nok Air flight, DD959, travelling from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, to Don Muang International Airport, Bangkok, declared an emergency this morning. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal after security checks, and their luggage was unloaded for inspection, according to Mukesh, PRO GMR. Mumbai Bomb Threat: JFA Firm and JSA Office in Lower Parel’s Kamala Mills Receive Threatening Mail, Turns Out To Be Hoax.

Nok Air Flight Declares Emergency

Telangana : Nok Air flight DD959 from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad to Don Muang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok declared an emergency this morning. All passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal after security checks, and their luggage was unloaded… — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)