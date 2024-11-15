The Mumbai Police Control Room received a bomb threat call accompanied by a threatening email sent to the JFA firm and JSA office located in Lower Parel's Kamla Mills on Friday morning, November 15. The email alleged that bombs had been planted at the offices, news agency IANS reported. In response, the police and bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the premises but found nothing suspicious. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. Bomb Threats to Vistara and IndiGo Airlines: 2 Mumbai-Bound International Flights Receive Bomb Threat.

Mumbai Bomb Threat

A bomb threat call was made to the Mumbai Police Control Room, and a threatening email was sent to the JFA firm and JSA office in Kamla Mills, Lower Parel. The email claimed bombs were planted at the offices. The police and bomb squad conducted a search but found nothing… pic.twitter.com/vI3emqYseY — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)