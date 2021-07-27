New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday brought a proposal to make it mandatory for packaged meat sellers, e-commerce meat distribution centres and online meat retail outlets to mention the method of slaughter -- Jhatka or Halal -- of source animals, civic officials said.

The new draft policy for meat trade licence was tabled in the standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation but it was “not passed” on Tuesday.

“The new draft policy on meat trade licence has been put on hold for further deliberations and consensus among councillors. The matter will be placed again in the next standing committee meeting,” a civic official said.

"Packaged meat and meat products should be labelled with name of the e-commerce meat distribution centre, its address, red mark & best before date. The license shall clearly specify the species of animal whose meat is available and the slaughtering method used (Jhatka or Halal) to sacrifice animals,” read the draft policy document.

Officials said that the new draft policy for meat trade licence aims to bring online retail outlets selling meat and e-commerce meat distribution centres under its ambit for better regulation.

“The draft policy also proposes to increase the rates for licence by around 60%,” the official said.

Another official of the North Delhi civic body said the revision of meat trade policy was necessary because the last revision came in 2011.

“In the last 10 years, many online meat selling platforms or e-commerce platforms have come up so it is necessary to revise the policy for better meat trade regulation,” the official said.

The draft policy also specifies various conditions such as the minimum size of outlets under various categories of meat, he said.

