New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Sureties bonds were furnished for former AAP MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain in 8 criminal cases on Tuesday in which he has already been granted bail.

His plea seeking interim bail in the Ankit Sharma murder case is pending before the High Court.

In view of this, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai Karkardooma court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on his other interim bail application till Wednesday.

Tahir Hussain has 11 cases against him related to the Delhi Riots case including one registered under a Money laundering case.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared before the Karkardooma Court and submitted that an order on the plea of Tahir Hussain is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Tahir Hussain has been given a ticket to contest Delhi Assembly Election 2025 by AIMIM.

Another accused in a larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots 2020 Shifa Ur Rehman has also been given a ticket by AIMIM to contest the Delhi Assembly election.

His plea for interim bail to contest the election was adjourned till Wednesday.

Before the High Court, it was submitted that Tahir Hussain had been in custody since March 2020. He has already undergone half of the sentence in the money laundering against him.

On the other hand, his plea was opposed by the Delhi Police. It was submitted that contesting elections is not a fundamental rights. Allegations against him are serious and he is a threat to society. (ANI)

