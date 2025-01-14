Warsaw, January 14: A shocking case has come to the fore from Poland where a man chillingly admitted in court that the fate of the 18-year-old girl he met on a bus was decided by a coin toss. He then went on to murder her and have sex with her body.

According to the DailyMail report, Mateusz Hepa, a 20-year-old man from Poland, has confessed to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Wiktoria Kozielska, claiming that the decision to kill her was made by a coin toss. The incident occurred after Kozielska, returning from a party in Katowice, was approached by Hepa, who had just finished his shift at a car repair shop. He lured her to his apartment, where she fell asleep. Later, he brutally beat and strangled her with a rope before wrapping her body in plastic. Two US Women Allegedly Drugged and Raped by Resort Employees in Bahamas Amid Travel Warning.

Man Kills Teen Girl And Has Sex With Body After Flipping Coin

In a chilling statement during his trial, Hepa said, “I tossed a coin, it landed on heads, so I killed her. If it had been tails, she would probably still be alive.” He added that he "felt the need to kill." Hepa was arrested hours after Kozielska's body was discovered. The police confirmed that he had contacted them after the murder.

During his trial, Hepa recounted how he offered Kozielska the choice of either going home or coming with him. She chose to accompany him to his apartment, where they briefly talked before she fell asleep. He then tossed a coin, which landed on his head and decided to kill her. "I don’t know why I did it," Hepa said. "Some things just happen, and I have no control over them." Dead Girl Rape Case: 'Rape' on Dead Body 'Horrendous' Act but It Doesn't Amount to an Offence of Rape, Says Chhattisgarh High Court; Dismisses Appeal Against Acquittal of Accused.

Hepa strangled Kozielska with a rope, stating that he chose strangulation because it involved no blood. Afterwards, he sexually assaulted her body and attempted to hide it by wrapping it in a blanket and placing it in a bag. He also confessed to having planned to burn the body, believing he would feel better after committing the murder.

