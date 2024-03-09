Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Laying the foundation stone for a bouquet of development projects for the Northeast in the state capital, Itanagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the region, once ignored, was fast emerging as a strong and a thriving corridor for trade with South Asia and East Asia.

At an event which was also graced by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, PM Modi laid out his vision for the development of the Northeast states, also known as the 'Seven Sisters', saying, "We are working for the development and progress of the Northeast in line with our vision of 'Ashta Lakshmi'. The Northeast is emerging as a strong corridor for harnessing trade and tourism ties with our partners in South Asia and East Asia."

"Today, I am privileged to be a part of this festival of the 'Seven Sisters' for a developed Northeast," he added.

Before his address, PM Modi participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme during which he dedicated the Sela Tunnel to the nation.

He unveiled projects pertaining to sectors such as rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, power, oil and gas, among others.

Thanking PM Modi for unlocking a raft of development projects for the region, the Arunachal CM said, "On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I wish to thank PM Modi for visiting us in Itanagar and inaugurating several development projects for the Northeast."

Upon his arrival to the state capital, CM Khandu was seen handing gifts to PM Modi on stage.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took an elephant ride at Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Sela Tunnel, built at a cost of about Rs 825 crore, is considered an engineering marvel.

It will provide all weather connectivity to Tawang across the Sela pass on the Balipara -Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. It has been constructed using the new Austrian Tunneling Method and incorporates safety features of the highest standards, according to an official release.

The project will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is of strategic importance to the country.

The foundation stone of Sela Tunnel was laid by the Prime Minister Modi in February 2019. (ANI)

