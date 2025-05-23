New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Government of India, Pemmasani Chandra Shekhar, on Friday said that the Northeast is not India's periphery but its strategic and digital frontier--a region "where policy meets possibility, nature meets networks, and heritage meets hyper-connectivity," an official statement from the Ministry of Commmunications said.

He underscored the rapid digital transformation underway in India's Northeastern region and emphasised its critical role as a strategic and technological frontier for the nation.

Chandra Shekhar was addressing a pivotal session titled "IT for Ashtalakshmi - Beyond the Bits and Bytes, into AI and 5G" at the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The session also featured the participation of eminent dignitaries, including Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, and the Chief Secretary of Manipur.

Highlighting the transformational journey of the North Eastern Region (NER) post-2014, Dr. Chandra Shekhar attributed this progress to the Union government's vision, which repositioned the Northeast from the margins to the mainstream, as a cornerstone of India's Act East Policy. This transformation, he noted, is being further driven by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of DoNER, whose dynamic leadership is unlocking the region's full potential, the statement said.

The Northeast, consisting of eight diverse states known collectively as Ashtalakshmi, has emerged from years of digital divide and limited connectivity to become a vibrant hub of innovation and growth. "Over the last decade, intentional investments exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been made in digital and physical infrastructure, with Rs 50,000 crore dedicated to BharatNet and the Digital North East Vision," Dr. Shekhar said. Today, more than 90% of the region enjoys 4G coverage, and 80 per cent of rural households are digitally connected via fiber optics.

The Minister emphasized that infrastructure is just one facet of the transformation; the true strength lies in the region's talented and digitally adept youth. With premier institutions like IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar nurturing cutting-edge talent, the Northeast is witnessing the rise of startups such as AgSpert, which leverages AI and drone technology to address agricultural challenges locally and globally. Dr. Shekhar remarked, "The government's policies, including Digital India, BharatNet, Startup India, and the National AI Strategy, provide a strong launchpad for industry to tap into this talent."

Shekhar further elaborated on practical applications of AI and 5G technology in the Northeast, citing a 5G-enabled telemedicine network in Arunachal Pradesh and the BHASHINI initiative in Tripura, which provides AI-driven real-time translation across 22 languages to improve governance. He shared a vision where immersive AR experiences promote tourism in Kaziranga and Sikkim, AI preserves over 200 local languages, and traditional handicrafts reach international markets through AI-powered e-commerce platforms, the statement added.

He also highlighted the potential for AI-powered security systems to safeguard India's borders while creating new employment opportunities.

"This is not an abstract dream; these are actionable, investible, and impactful opportunities that align with national objectives and local aspirations," Shekhar asserted, inviting industry leaders and academic visionaries to "come, collaborate, and co-create."

He positioned the Northeast as India's natural gateway to ASEAN's USD 5 trillion digital economy, bolstered by 98 per cent international border connectivity, abundant renewable energy, and climate suitability for green data centres.

Dr Chandra Shekhar concluded, envisioning a future where "The tea gardens of Assam that once fueled the British Empire will now power AI algorithms. The strategic borders that once defined our security challenges will now become our competitive edge in defence tech. The future of India will rise not just from metros, but from every corner where there is vision, courage, and the will to transform dreams into reality." (ANI)

