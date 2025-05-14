New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Fresh investment in northeastern states may go up in the range of Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore across sectors, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday ahead of the business summit.

Union minister for the Development of North Eastern region (DoNER) Scindia said his ministry has received investment commitment of Rs 1.12 lakh crore from nine roadshows organised by his ministry and does not include any old investment that has already been announced earlier.

The minister was speaking during the curtain raiser of the two-day Rising Northeast Investors' Summit 2025, scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23.

Scindia said the DoNER ministry will ramp up investment numbers till the summit ends on May 24.

"You got to add to this kitty, the six industrial houses that we have met and what they are going to invest. Plus, you got to add to this kitty all what the PSUs are going to invest. The rough order book should be between Rs 2.5 lakh and 3 lakh crore," Scindia said.

Scindia has held one-on-one meetings with large conglomerates, including the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, etc, for investment in the northeastern region.

After the summit, DoNER will work with the Investment Promotion Authorities set up by the northeastern states to develop the investments on the ground, Scindia said.

"We will be hand-holding the investors and the state government to convert these commitments into reality," the minister added.

