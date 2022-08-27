Leh/Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness, a defence spokesperson said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, who is currently on a five-day tour of the Union Territory, interacted with troops during his visit, the spokesperson said.

He said the Army Commander complimented the troops for guarding the borders along the most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining a high standard of morale and professionalism.

Assuring the soldiers of the nation's support, Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness, he said.

On reaching Ladakh on Friday, the Army commander was briefed by chief of staff, Fire and Fury Corps, Maj Gen Manjeet Singh Mokha on the prevalent security situation along the LAC, the spokesperson said.

He interacted with the senior officers of the Fire and Fury Corps and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation, he said.

The Army commander complimented the Fire and Fury Corps for the conduct of people-friendly operations and assisting the civil administration in improving the quality of life of people in the border areas, he said.

He also witnessed a demonstration on ‘modernisation of infantry soldier' at Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre followed by a briefing by the commandant, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, the spokesperson said.

He said the Army commander later visited Trishul Division and was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division on the operational preparedness.

The spokesperson said the Army commander is scheduled to visit formations and units of Strike 1 in Eastern Ladakh on August 28 and 29.

He is also scheduled to visit headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps to get an update on the prevalent security situation along the LAC by General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General A Sengupta, before winding his tour on August 30.

