Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and was briefed about a new methodology being adopted to strengthen the area's security.

The Army Commander emphasised executing operations with utmost professionalism.

"Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command visited a battalion deployed in the hinterland in Poonch sector for operational review," the Northern Command said in a post on X.

It said a comprehensive briefing was carried out by ground commanders on the prevailing security situation, including a new methodology being adopted to strengthen the security of the area.

The commander also reviewed the need-based projects initiated by the Army for the development of the local community.

