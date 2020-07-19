New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): In order to provide additional healthcare facilities, the Northern Railway is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centres at nine different stations of Delhi on request of the state government.

The nine stations of Delhi, include Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Delhi Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Badli and Tughlakabad areas.

According to a press note, all the nine stations have good infrastructure to maintain these coaches and proper approach roads for the movement of ambulances, etc.

General Manager Northern and North Central Railways Rajiv Chaudhry said, "A total number of 171 patients have been admitted at Shakurbasti COVID Care Centre till date, out of which 72 have been discharged/ shifted and 99 patients are still under treatment at there."

"Hygienic and good quality food is being served to patients at isolation coach centre. Northern Railway is committed to doing all kinds of efforts to help fight the war against COVID-19," added Chaudhry.

A total of 1,211 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the Delhi government in a health bulletin.

According to the bulletin, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. As many as 1,03,134 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated and the death toll stands at 3,628. (ANI)

