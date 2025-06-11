Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Upset with her parents for not giving her mobile phone to play games, a 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a piece of cloth at her house in Aarey Colony area of Goregaon, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased girl, identified as Laxmidevi Gulab Yadav, was a resident of Unit 22 of Aarey Colony, an official said.

On Saturday evening her parents refused to give her mobile phone, following which she locked the door from inside and hanged herself with a piece of cloth tying it with the bolt of the door, he said.

She was rushed to a civic-run hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

An accidental dead has been registered at Aarey Police Station.

