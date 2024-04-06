Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan called for a 'Dravidian model' of governance and development on Saturday over the much-hyped 'Gujarat Model.

MNM is an alliance partner of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

The actor-turned-politician campaigned for DMK's South Chennai candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian in the Mylapore area earlier in the day. Haasan urged the voters to support Thamizhachi and DMK saying that it is 'for the nation'.

"If i would have asked this South Chennai seat to them(DMK) i would have got it but I did not come here for seat. I come here to seek votes for our sister. Don't forget this symbol its rising sun , we have to make our sister win in this constituency, after winning Iwill come for sure, it's for our nation we have to do our rights," Haasan said while addressing the campaign event.

He further called for the Dravidian Model of governance in the country over the 'Gujarat Model'.

"People cannot always say that the Gujarat model is great, we have come to this model, which is also great (Dravidian model). Hereafter India should follow Dravidian model. Moving my chariot alone is not enough so we have to move the chariot together (on joining hands with the DMK alliance). They are giving 1,000 crores to one person, but here in Tamil Nadu for crores of people, we are giving 1,000 rupees," the MNM chief said.

Apart MNM, a huge number of party cadres from DMK's alliance partners including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) also attended the campaign event.

"These allies party flags are flying here because we need one flag to fly forever that's our national flag," Haasan said.

All 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will poll in the first phase of the general elections on April 19 and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

In 2019, the DMK swept the Lok Sabha polls in the state, winning 23 Lok Sabha seats and bagging the lion's share of the total votes polled, at 33.2 per cent. Its ruling ally, Congress, bagged 8 seats, mining 12.9 per cent of the total votes polled, while the CPI won two seats. CPI (M) and IUML won one seat each while the remaining two seats went to Independents.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

