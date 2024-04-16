Purnia (Bihar) [India], April 16 (ANI): Accusing opposition parties of "vote-bank politics", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that those opposing CAA for political benefits need to know that he will not be scared nor will he bow down.

Addressing a rally here in support of NDA candidates, Prime Minister said the government has taken several measures for the welfare of the poor and accused RJD of "misrule" when it was in power.

He accused the opposition parties in Bihar of allowing illegal intrusion for "vote bank politics"

"Seemanchal is a sensitive area. Those doing vote bank politics have compromised with security by allowing illegal intrusion in the Seemanchal-Purnea area...I want to assure you that the govt has an eye on every element that tries to mess around with the country's security...Those opposing CAA for political benefits need to know that Modi will not be scared nor will he bow down," PM Modi said.

Congress and RJD have questioned the timing of implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act whose rules were notified last month.

PM Modi said the deprived and exploited sections are the priority for the BJP-led NDA government,. "'Jisko kisi ne nahi poochha, hum usko pooj rahe hain'. There was a time when the central government would term Bihar as backward. But we have made the development of Seemanchal and Purnia our mission," he said.

PM Modi said 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty and his government worked day and night for them.

"Our government will work for developing connectivity through Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains in the Seemanchal area. 'Aapke Sapne Hi Modi Ka Sankalp Hai," he said.

PM Modi said that the work done by his government in the last 10 years is only a trailer.

"The work done till now is just a trailer. Now, we have to take Seemanchal, Bihar and the entire India much ahead," he said.

PM Modi also referred to the BJP manifesto released on Sunday and said the government will continue to its thrust on the welfare of the poor.

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee".

Purnia is witnessing an interesting battle with Pappu Yadav, who has won the seat earlier, throwing his hat in the ring as an independent candidate. Pappu Yadav had recently joined Congress.

BJP has fielded Santosh Kumar while RJD has fielded Bima Bharti.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on five seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on eight seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured victory by winning 39 out of 40 seats. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, while JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent. LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent. Congress won one seat with vote share of 7.9 per cent.

Lok Sabha polls in the country will be held from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

