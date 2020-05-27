India News | Not Wearing Masks, Spitting in Public Places to Invite Rs 500 Fine in Hry: Home Minister Vij

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Not wearing masks or spitting in public places will invite a fine of Rs 500, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Block development and panchayat officers in rural areas and executive officers, secretaries and other authorised officials of local bodies in urban areas will have the power to impose the fine on violators.

“People who are found not wearing masks, spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500,” Vij said.

Police station house officers and medical officers have also been given powers to impose the fine.

Vij, who is also the health minister, a week ago, had said the Haryana government is mulling imposing fine on those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.

However, it was felt that as people are being asked to maintain social distancing in public places, to implement the orders for the purpose of collecting fine may not be practically possible.

Haryana had earlier made wearing of masks mandatory for people when they are outside their homes. Vij said that he had recently written to the state home secretary to work out modalities to impose fine on violators.

He reiterated that “If people want that (lockdown) relaxations should be there and these should continue, then rules will have to be made strict. When it seems that we may have to live with the novel coronavirus, tough rules and laws are needed”.

