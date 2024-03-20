Imphal, Mar 20 (PTI) Election notification for both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur was issued on Wednesday, an official said.

The seats are 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 2-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

While Inner Manipur covering 32 assembly segments will go to polls on April 19, Outer Manipur having 28 assembly segments will vote on April 26.

No nomination was filed on the first day, the official said.

Meanwhile, poll preparedness has started in full swing at the district election office in Imphal West with various district committees actively engaging in election-related activities, officials said.

The deadline for filing nominations is March 27, with scrutiny of papers scheduled for March 28, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30, according to a notice by the chief electoral officer of Manipur.

