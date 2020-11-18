Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): A Central Crime Branch (CCB) team of the Karnataka Police on Wednesday arrested notorious criminal Bonda Manja, accused in a murder case in the Byadarahalli area of Bengaluru.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru, the police opened fire on Manja after he attacked the head constable with a dagger.

"A police team had gone to arrest him early around 4:45 am today. When head constable Manjunath attempted to arrest him, Manja attacked with a dagger and injured him on the left shoulder. In retaliation, two policemen opened fire," the DCP said.

There are at least 15 cases, including five in pending registered against Manja. (ANI)

