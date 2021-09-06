Jammu, Sept 6 (PTI) A notorious drug peddler, wanted in five cases registered over the past two years, was arrested here Monday, police said.

Ali Husain was nabbed by a police team from Bagh-e-Bahu police station from his Ragoora area of the city, a police spokesman said.

Five FIRs have been registered against Husain over the past two years, he said, adding his arrest would help in controlling the menace of drug trafficking to a large extent.

In a separate operation, the spokesperson said police arrested a suspected drug peddler during vehicle checking in the Janipur area of the city on Monday.

Attar Hussain, a resident of Dawara, was on way to Ban Talab when police intercepted his private car and the search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 50 grams of heroin, the spokesman said.

He said the suspect was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway.

