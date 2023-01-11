New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): An international passenger was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly urinating in front of the departure gate at Terminal 3 a few days ago, the Delhi Police informed on Wednesday, adding that he was later released on a bail bond.

The arrest was in made on the heels of two separate peeing incidents onboard Air India flights.

The police identified the accused as Bihar-based Jauhar Ali Khan (39). He was scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia on January 8, the police said, adding that he allegedly urinated before departure gate 6 at IGI Airport Terminal 3.

Police said the accused, who seemed to be inebriated, also abused the other passengers there.

The Delhi police said they received a complaint from a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Terminal 3 that Jain, who seemed to be in a drunken state, urinated at a public place, in full view of passengers and visitors, in front of departure gate No. 6. He created a nuisance by screaming and abusing people around him, it was further alleged.

On the complaint, the police had registered a case under sections 294 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IGI Airport police station. He was later released on a bail bond, the police added.

Shankar Mishra, a passenger on a New York-Delhi flight, was apprehended for allegedly urinating on the seat of an elderly woman passenger in a drunken state.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the 70-year-old elderly passenger.

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India over the two incidents of passenger misbehaviour -- on the New York-Delhi flight and the AI-142 flight from Paris to New Delhi on December, last year.

The notice said the national carrier to explain why enforcement action "should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations". (ANI)

