Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): In reaction to the Calcutta High Court refusing to entertain the plea filed by West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari to postpone Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's proposed interfaith rally on Pran Pratishtha Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that now the responsibility for any violence on that day lies with the West Bengal government and the police.

"The court has included the condition to hold the program peacefully. Moreover, the Chief Justice has fixed the liability on the police. Partially, it is a good result. I am happy. If something happens, the responsibility rests on the police and the ruling state party," Adhikari said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Adhikari said that the Trinamool Congress has organised a public event on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya and he believes that it may lead to untoward incidents in the state.

"I had filed a prayer before the court for peaceful situation. January 22 is an auspicious day. On this day Hindu organizations and countrymen have organized many programs, including every corner of West Bengal. The Trinamool has organized another program on that day. I believe it will hamper peace in our state and may lead to many untoward incidents. I had filed a petition to alter the date. The court has not considered the case," the LoP said.

Reminding the Mamata Banerjee government of violent incidents in the state during Ram Navami, Adhikari said, "Just like there were many incidents during Ram Navami if anything like that happens this time, the responsibility lies with Mamata Banerjee."

Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will lead a 'rally' with people of all religions in Kolkata on January 22 on the day when Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla will be performed in Ayodhya.

"I will do a rally on January 22. It will begin from Kali Mandir, where I will visit to offer prayers to Maa Kaali. Following that, we will hold an interfaith rally from Hazra to Park Circus Maidan and hold a meeting there," West Bengal CM said.

"Many people have been asking me about various temples but I have nothing to say. I have always said, 'Dhorma Jaar Jaar, Utsob Shobaar' (Festival for all). We will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way. Everybody is welcome to join the rally. People of all faiths will be there at the rally," she added. (ANI)

