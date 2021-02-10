Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) S Zorawar Singh, a former General Secretary of the National Panthers Party (NPP), Wednesday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), led by ex-minister Altaf Bukhari, a JKAP spokesman said here.

Singh and over a dozen of his colleagues were welcomed into the party fold by senior JKAP leaders including former minister Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Vijay Bakaya and provincial president Manjit Singh at the party headquarters, the spokesman said.

Prominent among others who joined the party included Madan Lal Sharma, Rajinder Khajuria, S Sujan Singh, S Gagandeep Singh, Gourav Bhagat, S Arjun Singh, S Sukhmeet Singh, S Gurcharan Singh, Sandeep Charak, Subham Charak, S Manmeet Singh and S Jasbir Singh, he said.

