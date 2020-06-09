India News | NPP-led MDA, Congress File Nominations for Meghalaya's Lone Rajya Sabha Seat

Shillong, Jun 9 (PTI) The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has put forth the name of NPP state president W R Kharlukhi as the consensus candidate of the ruling coalition for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state, party leaders said on Tuesday.

Election to the seat in Meghalaya will be held simultaneously with other states on June 19 and Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

Also Read | Private Sector Will be Allowed to Use ISRO Facilities to Improve Their Capacities, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The MDA, however, will take a final call on his candidature in a meeting on June 17, they said.

"Our candidate W R Khalukhi is in the process of speaking to all the coalition partners in the run up to the elections," a senior National People's Party leader said.

Also Read | UPPSC Calender 2020-21 Released Online at uppsc.up.nic.in: Check PCS, ACF, RFO Exam Details Here.

Opposition Congress has fielded former legislator Kennedy Khyriem for the lone RS seat.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Commissioner and Secretary, Andrew Simons, said two candidates have filed nominations.

The ruling MDA constitutes NPP, United Democratic Party, Peoples Democratic Front, BJP, Hill State Peoples Democratic Party, NCP and three Independents.

The Congress has 19 legislators in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)